Utahns rally to remove politics from public health decisions

Ever since the Utah Legislature overturned masked mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties, some Utahns have questioned the roles the government should have in making health decisions.

On Saturday, people ranging from public health professionals to parents and students rallied together on the steps of the State Capitol in support of evidence-based public health measures. Residents who attended the rally spoke out with the idea that people should be responsible for doing their own research on how to make their own health decisions.

Mike Leavitt, former Utah Governor and Health and Human Services Secretary, believes that the government has a huge role in making health decisions for the public and that it should be more balanced. He stated that the concept of science and politics should be kept separate, as science should be used for facts when researching and politics should be used to set priorities. Often, the two concepts become blurred and there is rarely a proper balance between the two, leading towards a lot of government interference when it comes to health safety for the general public.

The rally at the Capitol took place on Saturday and lasted from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.