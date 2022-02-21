With a cold front expected to hit Utah on President’s Day, drivers are being advised to plan accordingly when traveling.

More snow will be present throughout the central part of Utah and it’s possible that snow could pose a massive danger in canyons.

The Utah Department of Transportation started pre-treating roads on Sunday night in order to prevent snow accumulation and according to spokesman John Gleason, the work will continue through Monday morning.

Fortunately, due to the storm taking place over President’s Day weekend, traffic will be significantly lower than usual and there won’t be a Monday morning commute. However, according to Gleason, people traveling home will be the bigger concern.

Gleason and UDOT have urged people to drive slowly and carefully as they return home from the long holiday weekend.