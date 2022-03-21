Traction law now in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

Traction laws are now in effect for drivers going through Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

The UDOT Cottonwood Canyons Twitter account published a tweet shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning announcing that the law would be in effect for SR-190 and SR-210, the two roads going through both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

This Traction Law, officially known as Utah Administrative Rule R920-6, requires drivers to have traction devices such as chains, snow tires or even tire studs. It will go into effect whenever road conditions turn slick due to weather.

Depending on how terrible conditions might be, law enforcement could deny drivers operating two-wheel vehicles access into the canyons.