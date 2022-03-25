© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get WILD about UPR this spring! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Utah News

Increases to tuition and fees approved for several Utah colleges

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT
download (1).jpg
Photo courtesy of Utah System of Higher Education
A chart showing an increase in tuition and fee costs for Utah's public colleges and universities.

Tuition and fee increases have been approved by the Utah Board of Higher Education across eight of Utah’s public colleges and universities.

The increases ranging from 0.65% to 4.80% will cover two semesters at 15 credit hours for the 2022-23 school year. According to the Utah System of Higher Education, tuition increases were proposed to meet the legislative requirement funding compensation increases and for mandatory costs relating to tenure and promotion of faculty.

University of Utah will be seeing the largest increase with an increase of 4.8% which roughly equals $471 extra dollars that students will be paying in tuition and fees. Southern Utah University will be seeing the smallest increase with only a 0.65% increase, roughly an extra $44 for students.

Tuition rates for Utah’s eight technical colleges and institutions will remain the same as they move into the upcoming school year.

Tags

Utah News college tuitionUtah EducationUtah Students
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau