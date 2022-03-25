Increases to tuition and fees approved for several Utah colleges

Tuition and fee increases have been approved by the Utah Board of Higher Education across eight of Utah’s public colleges and universities.

The increases ranging from 0.65% to 4.80% will cover two semesters at 15 credit hours for the 2022-23 school year. According to the Utah System of Higher Education, tuition increases were proposed to meet the legislative requirement funding compensation increases and for mandatory costs relating to tenure and promotion of faculty.

University of Utah will be seeing the largest increase with an increase of 4.8% which roughly equals $471 extra dollars that students will be paying in tuition and fees. Southern Utah University will be seeing the smallest increase with only a 0.65% increase, roughly an extra $44 for students.

Tuition rates for Utah’s eight technical colleges and institutions will remain the same as they move into the upcoming school year.