Utah public schools receive $101 million

Utah public schools will receive a historic $101 million from the Permanent State School Fund this year.

This distribution of funds comes thanks to a strong performance from the School and Institutional Trust Lands Systems.

This year's amount is 5.4% more than last year’s distribution of $95.85 million.

The annual distribution is independent of other tax-funded sources supporting K-12 public schools.

Under the School Land Trust Program the funds are distributed to every school in the state based on a per-pupil formula.

School community councils of parents and educators at each school determine how the funds can be best used to meet the academic needs of that school, ranging from new library books to hiring aids to support teachers in the classrooms.

