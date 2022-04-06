© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah Public Radio offers Spanish-language programming

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT
A man with shoulder-length dark brown hair and an older woman with short white hair smile.
Manuel Giron is pictured with DeAnn Morris at a recent USU award ceremony. Giron was chosen for the inaugural John W. Morris UPR Intern Scholarship, and he’s spent the year working on the radio station’s Spanish language programming.

Since last summer, Utah Public Radio has been starting each day with a buenos dias as well as a good morning.

The statewide radio station based on the Utah State University campus is offering a 24-hour Spanish language streaming channel on its website that includes some staff reporting on topics relevant to the Utah and Cache Valley Hispanic communities.

The new service, called UPR Tres, had what station co-manager Kerry Bringhurst called a “soft opening” last August. It has aired a few dozen UPR-produced news pieces so far, mingled within a national programming feed called Radio Bilingue, which includes a wide variety of music and information. But the plan is to provide Utah Spanish speakers with a steady diet of news and features from closer to home.

Read more at hjnews.com.

