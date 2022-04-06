Utah Public Radio offers Spanish-language programming

Since last summer, Utah Public Radio has been starting each day with a buenos dias as well as a good morning.

The statewide radio station based on the Utah State University campus is offering a 24-hour Spanish language streaming channel on its website that includes some staff reporting on topics relevant to the Utah and Cache Valley Hispanic communities.

The new service, called UPR Tres, had what station co-manager Kerry Bringhurst called a “soft opening” last August. It has aired a few dozen UPR-produced news pieces so far, mingled within a national programming feed called Radio Bilingue, which includes a wide variety of music and information. But the plan is to provide Utah Spanish speakers with a steady diet of news and features from closer to home.

