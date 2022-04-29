Utah Highway Patrol creates task force addressing wrong-way drivers

The Utah Highway Patrol has created a task force specifically designed to address the growing issue of wrong-way drivers.

As of now, 55 wrong-way drivers have been cited this year with some of them also being part of the 1,248 who have been stopped for DUI. The UHP had previously reported 21 wrong-way driver crashes but that number has been corrected to 12.

According to the UHP, in order to consider someone a wrong-way driver, they need to be completely in the lane of a divided highway, not just crossing over the line.

Most of these wrong-way driving cases occur late and night and often involve those who are impaired. Because it’s a serious issue, the UHP has been dedicated to finding a proper solution that might put a stop to this growing issue.