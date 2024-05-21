Tuesday AM headlines: Pedestrian killed after being struck by TRAX train

Individual struck and killed by TRAX train

One person was hit and killed by a TRAX train Monday night.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said a train hit a "pedestrian" just after 8 p.m. near the Ballpark Station. Arky said it was a northbound Green Line train that hit the person near the 1700 South crossing, which is south of the Ballpark Station.

The person who was hit died at the scene. His or her identity has not been released.

A bus bridge was implemented between Ballpark and Central Pointe Stations.

Search underway for driver of Deer Creek Reservoir rollover crash

The search for the driver of a semitrailer that crashed into Deer Creek Reservoir on Monday evening continues.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the rollover happened near the town of Charleston, south of Heber City. UHP Lt. Cameron Roden said the semitruck was heading south on state Route 189 when it lost control, jackknifed, then hit the guardrail and went into the reservoir.

The cab of the truck was submerged, and the trailer is sticking partway out of the water, police said. Divers are making a cold dive to try to locate the driver.

The truck was hauling what police believe to be propane, and the truck was leaking due to the crash. Hazmat crews responded and are working to contain and remove fuel.