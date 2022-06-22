Weber County Animal Shelter faced with staffing shortages and an increase in animals

Weber County Animal Shelter is facing a massive issue where there are too many animals but not enough staff to watch over them. Currently, the shelter is at 150 percent capacity according to shelter director Chad Averett

Averett says that the shelter has 381 kennels and has about 220 animals at the moment. He believes that the shelter got this way because of recent hoarding cases where several animals had been brought to the shelter all at once.

Typically, there are 17 people on staff but due to illnesses and injuries, the shelter is down to just seven employees. With too many animals and too few employees, the staff has been forced to close the shelter for an hour and a half each day, sometimes even for an entire day to catch up on animal cleaning and administrative duties, according to Averett.

The shelter is holding off on accepting any new animals and euthanizing any of them for the next 30 days.

Averett and the rest of the staff say this is a temporary issue but they are hoping that customers can be understanding and have patience. He hopes that the shelter will be back to full staff next month.