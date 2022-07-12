‘No anomalies’: Utah Lt. Gov. visits Cache County for post-election audit

Cache County conducted its post-election audit of the 2022 primary election on Monday morning — and for Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield, it went off with out a hitch.

“No anomalies,” Bradfield told The Herald Journal. “It’s great when everything works out the way it’s supposed to.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who came to Cache County for the audit, said the all 29 counties in Utah participate in post-election audits to verify the accuracy of ballots. The Lt. Governor’s office gives a county a random number for a secured batch of ballots, Henderson said. The signatures on the ballots are then verified, and officials make sure the votes were accurately counted in a public setting.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.