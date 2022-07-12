© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

‘No anomalies’: Utah Lt. Gov. visits Cache County for post-election audit

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published July 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
62cccc7f528e0.jpg
Photo courtesy of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
Elections Coordinator William Crist (left) demonstrates the post-election audit for the 2022 primary on Monday with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and election workers Craig Watts and Fred Rigby.

Cache County conducted its post-election audit of the 2022 primary election on Monday morning — and for Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield, it went off with out a hitch.

“No anomalies,” Bradfield told The Herald Journal. “It’s great when everything works out the way it’s supposed to.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who came to Cache County for the audit, said the all 29 counties in Utah participate in post-election audits to verify the accuracy of ballots. The Lt. Governor’s office gives a county a random number for a secured batch of ballots, Henderson said. The signatures on the ballots are then verified, and officials make sure the votes were accurately counted in a public setting.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

