Chronic food insecurity affects almost 40% of Utah college students

A survey of students enrolled in Utah colleges and universities found that for many, chronic food insecurity is a major issue. The survey, commissioned by Utahns Against Hunger, asked students at several Utah campuses if they regularly have access to enough affordable, nutritious food. Almost two out of five students responded that they struggle to put food on their table. Yescenia Quintana, is a researcher and co-author of the report.

"Students that are hungry had lower GPAs. They were much more likely to report that they had a long-term health issue, that they had poor health, that they were struggling to pay rent to their mortgage or that they were struggling with utilities or getting clothing or any other basic needs. So, it's not just limited to food," Quintana said.

The Utah survey found that food insecurity disproportionately impacts women, first-generation students, students of color and rural students.

Quintana said students with nutritional needs often turn to relatives, free events, food pantries or government assistance programs to find sufficient food. She said as a result, those students also often face medical or emotional challenges.

"Students who are food insecure are much more likely to be socially isolated, which is not helpful for them as far as getting the support they need," Quintana said.

Quintana said she hopes the study will provide a roadmap for Utah colleges and social-services agencies to develop programs.

"Utahns Against Hunger do have recommendations, and they have presented on those recommendations, every single one of them, what they could be doing nationally to locally to what they could be doing on their own campus," Quintana said.

The study was conducted in late 2021 and surveyed more than 5700 students from a variety of colleges and universities across the state.

