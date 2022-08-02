© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Salt Lake City street shut down after gas leak

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published August 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM MDT
State Street in Salt Lake City between 100 South and 200 South was closed due to a gas leak.

A major road in Salt Lake City was shut down on Monday afternoon following a gas leak.

Jacobsen Construction says that the leak occurred during the installation of an electrical duct bank where the gas line in question was nicked.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, buildings along the west side of State Street between 100 South and 200 South were evacuated. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Dominion Energy crews managed to shut off the leak after 1 p.m. and northbound lanes on State Street were reopened at around 3:30 p.m.

