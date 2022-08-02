Salt Lake City street shut down after gas leak

A major road in Salt Lake City was shut down on Monday afternoon following a gas leak.

Jacobsen Construction says that the leak occurred during the installation of an electrical duct bank where the gas line in question was nicked.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, buildings along the west side of State Street between 100 South and 200 South were evacuated. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Dominion Energy crews managed to shut off the leak after 1 p.m. and northbound lanes on State Street were reopened at around 3:30 p.m.