Northern Utah group ‘Hearts to Hands’ gives out food, supplies to those in need

Hearts to Hands, a group working out of Cache County, is bringing help to those in need by providing food and supplies to unsheltered people in the Logan, Salt Lake, and Ogden areas.

Hearts to Hands was first formed about a year ago by CoriAnn Crockett, her two sons, and her aunt, Dianne. Crockett’s two sons wanted to help people in need during Christmas time but this desire to help others eventually grew into what it is today, a monthly call-to-action to help unsheltered residents.

Today, the group has grown in size as friends of the family and other volunteers joined their cause.

Crockett says that they try to help those in need about once a month by giving food and supplies such as clothing, sleeping bags, and hygiene kits. The group occasionally holds drives to get the proper items that later get passed out to those in need.

Mountain America Credit Union even donated $500 to help the group collect the proper equipment and items they need.

Crockett hopes that her kids and others will learn important lessons from this effort.