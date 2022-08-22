North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips

North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping.

“As part of our water conservation strategy,” North Logan’s August newsletter explained, “North Logan City will be implementing incentives to swap out the grass in your park strip and replace it with waterwise landscaping.”

The newsletter goes on to define those incentives as “water utility bill credits.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.