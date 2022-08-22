© 2022 Utah Public Radio
North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published August 22, 2022 at 6:25 AM MDT
62fff9bfe5a3a.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
When the Three Peaks Plaza in North Logan was built they landscaped the park strip with decorative rocks.

North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping.

“As part of our water conservation strategy,” North Logan’s August newsletter explained, “North Logan City will be implementing incentives to swap out the grass in your park strip and replace it with waterwise landscaping.”

The newsletter goes on to define those incentives as “water utility bill credits.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

