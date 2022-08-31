Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds

A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business.

One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”

“It’s really interesting, almost a Yellowstone-ish experience where people can go up and watch animals’ behavior in their natural setting,” said Nate Norman, director of Utah State University’s Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center. “The beavers have gotten used to people being around, and in the evening they’ll come out and do their thing — chewing on sticks, grooming themselves, fixing their dam — in front of what’s turning out to be crowds of people.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.