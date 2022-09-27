Avian influenza threatens Utah birds as migration season begins

Since a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza was first detected in Utah earlier this year, there have been a total of 55 positive cases in wild birds. Ginger Stout, a veterinarian with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said waterfowl are the biggest reservoir of avian influenza.

“So, sometimes depending on the strain, they get sick. Other times, they don't show many symptoms and just shed it into the environment,” Stout said.

Geese, in particular, seem to be affected by this strain, said Stout. According to the Utah Wildlife Avian Influenza Dashboard, geese account for approximately 40% of all positive cases.

“And then other birds that are susceptible are anything that scavenges. So any animal that's going to feed on a bird, like ... raptors are pretty susceptible because they don't naturally live with the virus,” Stout said.

Stout said there have been outbreaks of avian influenza at many bodies of water around the state, including Scofield Reservoir and the Great Salt Lake. With waterfowl hunting season beginning, Stout reminded hunters to take precautions when handling wild birds.

“And those include wearing gloves, cleaning all the equipment after you process the bird, and then disposing of the bird in the garbage instead of back into the environment. And ... not transporting carcasses from one area to another,” Stout said.

The virus is spread between birds through oral droplets and feces, as well as from consuming infected animals. So far, there has only been one documented case of this strain infecting a human, but Stout said it’s good to be careful.

“Since it is an influenza virus, … that opportunity to mutate and actually infect another species is there,” Stout said.

Stout said levels of the virus in Utah are currently very high and may rise even further with fall migrations. If you see a dead bird do not touch it and notify a local DWR office.

