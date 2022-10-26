© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Gov. Cox voices his support for 'Afghan allies'

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT
Governor Spencer Cox stands at a podium during the State of the State address, with legislators sitting behind him.
Utah State Office of the Governor
/
Governor Cox was one of 13 governors to sign the letter to congressional leaders.

Thirteen governors, including Utah’s Spencer Cox, sent a letter to Senate and House leaders encouraging them to make a path to legal residency for Afghan humanitarian parolees a priority for both parties.

The status of humanitarian parolee is very limited, only allowing Afghans under the status to remain in the U.S. for two years. The governors say leaving these Afghans without a path to permanency in the U.S., would place them in legal limbo. They want local efforts to clothe, feed and house Afghans to be matched by congressional action.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonGovernor CoxAfghanistanAfghanistan Refugees
Anna Johnson
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content