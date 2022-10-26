Gov. Cox voices his support for 'Afghan allies'

Thirteen governors, including Utah’s Spencer Cox, sent a letter to Senate and House leaders encouraging them to make a path to legal residency for Afghan humanitarian parolees a priority for both parties.

The status of humanitarian parolee is very limited, only allowing Afghans under the status to remain in the U.S. for two years. The governors say leaving these Afghans without a path to permanency in the U.S., would place them in legal limbo. They want local efforts to clothe, feed and house Afghans to be matched by congressional action.

