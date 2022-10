Utah is one of the safest states in the US, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The beehive state ranked number four behind Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Among Utah’s highest safety rankings were financial and workplace safeties. Utah also ranked number five in the nation for the fewest fatalities per hundred-million vehicle miles of travel.

Utah’s lowest ranking in the study came in number of law-enforcement employees per capita, at 47.