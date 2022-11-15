Utah tech workers' top concern is cost of living

Utah Leads, a nonprofit association representing Utah’s technology industry, surveyed tech workers across the state about their personal and professional priorities.

The results of the survey, released today, indicate the top concern for tech workers is the cost of living in Utah, which has risen due to inflation and high housing costs. Following cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, environmental issues, and education are the top priorities for tech workers in Utah.

See the full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LpkgyAObNe_2rSZg8hQZyz3_dPykZHij/view