Utah News

Utah tech workers' top concern is cost of living

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published November 15, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST
Tech workers in Utah are concerned about the cost of living in the state.

Utah Leads, a nonprofit association representing Utah’s technology industry, surveyed tech workers across the state about their personal and professional priorities.

The results of the survey, released today, indicate the top concern for tech workers is the cost of living in Utah, which has risen due to inflation and high housing costs. Following cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, environmental issues, and education are the top priorities for tech workers in Utah.

See the full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LpkgyAObNe_2rSZg8hQZyz3_dPykZHij/view

Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
