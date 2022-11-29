© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Logan City welcomes Christmas season through special event

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST
A crowd of people recording Santa Claus on their phones, a lit up tree in the background.
Fox 13 News

It didn’t take long for the Christmas spirit to hit Logan City after Thanksgiving, as a special event was held on Saturday to get everybody celebrating the holidays.

Throughout the day, residents gathered together for a Christmas parade, complete with fire trucks and floats lit up with holiday lights. Santa Claus even made a special appearance toward the end of the parade to spread Christmas joy to all those who attended.

After the parade, children and their families gathered inside the historic Utah Theatre to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes with him, much to the delight of many children.

Finally, the holiday film classic Elf was shown for free in the Utah Theatre to conclude the festivities.

Tags
Utah News UPRLogan CityChristmasParade
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content