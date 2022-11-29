Logan City welcomes Christmas season through special event

It didn’t take long for the Christmas spirit to hit Logan City after Thanksgiving, as a special event was held on Saturday to get everybody celebrating the holidays.

Throughout the day, residents gathered together for a Christmas parade, complete with fire trucks and floats lit up with holiday lights. Santa Claus even made a special appearance toward the end of the parade to spread Christmas joy to all those who attended.

After the parade, children and their families gathered inside the historic Utah Theatre to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes with him, much to the delight of many children.

Finally, the holiday film classic Elf was shown for free in the Utah Theatre to conclude the festivities.