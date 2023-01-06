© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Cache County officials sworn into office

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published January 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
Cache County officials being sworn into office
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
New Cache County Council members Mark Hurd, Sandi Goodlander and Kathryn Beus attend a swearing in ceremony on Tuesday in Logan.

Cache County officials elected in November were sworn into their positions by Logan Circuit Court Judge Lee Edwards at noon on Tuesday.

The six individuals were Council Members Mark Hurd, Kathryn Beus and Sandi Goodlander; Executive David Zook; Sheriff Chad Jensen and Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.

They took their pledges simultaneously after Edwards encouraged them to study Utah’s constitution, which they pledged to “support, obey and defend” in conjunction with the United States Constitution.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCache County
Related Content