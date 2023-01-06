Cache County officials sworn into office

Cache County officials elected in November were sworn into their positions by Logan Circuit Court Judge Lee Edwards at noon on Tuesday.

The six individuals were Council Members Mark Hurd, Kathryn Beus and Sandi Goodlander; Executive David Zook; Sheriff Chad Jensen and Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.

They took their pledges simultaneously after Edwards encouraged them to study Utah’s constitution, which they pledged to “support, obey and defend” in conjunction with the United States Constitution.

