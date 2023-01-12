LCSD elects new board leadership

At a meeting on Tuesday, the newest member of the Logan City School District Board of Education was sworn in and new leadership was elected.

Cole Checketts, the newest board member, will be overseeing the Woodruff neighborhood, replacing previous board member Kristie Cooley.

As the current custodian of Greenville Elementary, Checketts said he is excited to add a new dynamic to the board.

