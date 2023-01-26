© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Logan City School District renews contract for superintendent

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
5e69783bd6fb8.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
In this file photo from 2020, Superintendent Frank Schofield speaks during a Logan City School District Board of Education meeting.

Frank Schofield will continue to serve as Logan City School District’s superintendent after the board of education voted to renew his contract during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to president of the board Gregg Miller, the contract will take effect July 3 of this year and end June 30, 2025.

“We appreciate all you have done,” Miller said to Schofield at the meeting. “I think we all sense we’re going in a good direction.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

