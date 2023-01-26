Logan City School District renews contract for superintendent

Frank Schofield will continue to serve as Logan City School District’s superintendent after the board of education voted to renew his contract during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to president of the board Gregg Miller, the contract will take effect July 3 of this year and end June 30, 2025.

“We appreciate all you have done,” Miller said to Schofield at the meeting. “I think we all sense we’re going in a good direction.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.