USU police chief resigns due to family health issues

On Friday, Utah State University announced Police Chief Blair Barfuss will be leaving the university this month.

USU cited recent family health issues, according to the announcement. Barfuss’s last day will be Feb. 17.

“I am sad to leave just as I began seeing significant positive changes made by everyone in our department,” Barfuss said in the announcement. “I cannot speak more highly of our officers, the university administration, staff, faculty and our Aggie community. I love Utah State University, and I will greatly miss being here.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.