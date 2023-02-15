New ‘rage rooms’ open in Cache Valley

Whether for fun or good-natured cathartic release, locals now have a designated space to thrash obsolete objects at one of Logan’s newest businesses — Cache Smash Rage Rooms.

Located in a warehouse at 680 W. 200 North in Logan, Cache Smash now offers a pair of rage rooms and an area dedicated to the smashing of cars. According to Jeremy Hales, who owns the venture along with his wife, Jentrie, one room will also be dedicated to paint splatter and patrons can leave with a unique memento.

“We’ll give you three colors of paint, a poncho, some goggles, some booties, and for a half an hour you’ll just go in there and just throw paint all over the place,” Jeremy said, “and then you’ll leave with a cool canvas.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.