Utah News

New ‘rage rooms’ open in Cache Valley

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST
63ea9950335ab.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Benson Arrington and his friends destroy a car at Cache Smash Rage Rooms on Friday in Logan.

Whether for fun or good-natured cathartic release, locals now have a designated space to thrash obsolete objects at one of Logan’s newest businesses — Cache Smash Rage Rooms.

Located in a warehouse at 680 W. 200 North in Logan, Cache Smash now offers a pair of rage rooms and an area dedicated to the smashing of cars. According to Jeremy Hales, who owns the venture along with his wife, Jentrie, one room will also be dedicated to paint splatter and patrons can leave with a unique memento.

“We’ll give you three colors of paint, a poncho, some goggles, some booties, and for a half an hour you’ll just go in there and just throw paint all over the place,” Jeremy said, “and then you’ll leave with a cool canvas.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCache ValleyLocal Business
