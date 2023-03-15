© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Wednesday PM headlines: Utah has the 3rd largest gender pay gap in the country

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published March 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT
A stack of $1 bills
Federal Register
/
Flickr

Gender wage gap remains high in Utah

Men in Utah make about 37% more money than women, according to a Chamber of Commerce review. Nationwide, the study found women are paid 18% less than men.

The review notes that Utah has the third largest gender pay gap in the country, behind Wyoming and New Hampshire.

The study used census data to compare full-time, year-round workers across the country.

Utah Food Bank's "Feed Utah" food drive this weekend

The Utah Food Bank will be collecting non-perishable food donations Saturday, March 18 for its statewide Feed Utah food drive.

The food drive is a partnership between Utah Food Bank, Macey’s Grocery, JustServe, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The food bank says donations collected across the state this weekend will help feed the nearly 290,000 Utahns who are unsure where their next meal will come from.

