Science Unwrapped: Students explore changes in Cache Valley's geological past

Greg Podgorski

Climate change, geological change, changes in health coming out of the COVID pandemic.

Susanne Jänecke

I'm so excited to be able to tell you about the world-class geology that we have around us.

Susanne Jänecke

My focus was the biggest, most exciting changes that have occurred in our region in the geologic recent past. The giant Bonneville flood was the largest on the surface of the Earth. It started right here in Cache Valley.

Susanne Jänecke

Careful analysis suggests that the flood was only 15 to 30 days long. It's just incredible to imagine what that might look like.

Logan

We're kind of hoping the kids will see, "Oh, science is cool," and want to learn more about it in college.

Ella

I though it was cool how the the Bear River has shifted and the mountains it's moved.

Phoebe

I learned how many earthquakes are in Cache Valley. I didn't know that they had earthquakes. I learned that I actually felt an earthquake

Emma

Our activity is earthquakes, using jello as the earthquake table.

Phoebe

The goal is to make it not fall down on the jello stuff. Our structure is built out of marshmallows and toothpicks. I'm just trying to extend it right now. And then I tried to make it more aerodynamic.

Logan

Demonstrating the magnetic field — the battery can generate when you attach a magnet to it.

Ella

Right now I'm making a magnet, like an electric-tro-magnet.

Susanne Jänecke

When I have the opportunity to present like this. I always learn more myself and I just love to learn things.

Susanne Jänecke

Excellent. You should be a geoscientist. It's so fun.