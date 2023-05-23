Tuesday AM headlines: HIVE Music Festival cancels performances

HIVE Music Festival canceled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

HIVE Music Festival canceled its performances Monday. The music festival was set to take place June 9 and 10 at the Utah State Fairpark.

The festival's website says it was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances.” It says they will be refunding tickets "in as little as 30 days.”

Utah resident Post Malone was set to headline the festival for the second time, after performing there in 2021.



Utah's summer will likely be warmer than average, NOAA says

This summer is likely to be warmer than average, says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. In their seasonal outlook, released Thursday, NOAA predicted higher than average temperatures for most of the U.S.

They say there is a 40 to 60% chance of unusually warm temperatures across Utah this summer.



Sinkhole opens on American Fork golf course

Golfers in American Fork have to work around a new obstacle at Fox Hollow Golf Club. A sinkhole opened up on the 14th hole of the course on Saturday.

Jaxton Taylor, the club’s head golf professional, says the sinkhole may have been caused by a tree blocking a pipe that funnels water from the American Fork River under the course. Taylor says they’ve closed off the area but the sinkhole may remain until runoff dies down and they can find a more permanent solution.

