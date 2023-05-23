© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Tuesday AM headlines: HIVE Music Festival cancels performances

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published May 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT
Post Malone at the main stage at Stavernfestivalen. The concert took place on 14. July 2018 in Stavern.
Tore Sætre CC BY-SA 4.0
/
Wikipedia Commons
Utah resident Post Malone was set to headline the festival.

HIVE Music Festival canceled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

HIVE Music Festival canceled its performances Monday. The music festival was set to take place June 9 and 10 at the Utah State Fairpark.

The festival's website says it was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances.” It says they will be refunding tickets "in as little as 30 days.”

Utah resident Post Malone was set to headline the festival for the second time, after performing there in 2021.

Utah's summer will likely be warmer than average, NOAA says

This summer is likely to be warmer than average, says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. In their seasonal outlook, released Thursday, NOAA predicted higher than average temperatures for most of the U.S.

They say there is a 40 to 60% chance of unusually warm temperatures across Utah this summer.

Sinkhole opens on American Fork golf course

Golfers in American Fork have to work around a new obstacle at Fox Hollow Golf Club. A sinkhole opened up on the 14th hole of the course on Saturday.

Jaxton Taylor, the club’s head golf professional, says the sinkhole may have been caused by a tree blocking a pipe that funnels water from the American Fork River under the course. Taylor says they’ve closed off the area but the sinkhole may remain until runoff dies down and they can find a more permanent solution.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content