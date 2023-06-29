Thursday PM Headlines: New hiking safety app, outdoor recreation safety for July 4th

Feel safe while hiking with new location app

The Sandy and Draper Fire Departments are recommending hikers download a free app called “what3words." This location app, according to Sandy Fire Chief Jeff Bassett, divides the world into 3-meter squares and gives each square a unique combination of three words.

911 dispatchers can send these specific three words over the radio to search and rescue teams and have the individual in distress located quickly and successfully. Trailhead signs in Draper and Sandy will be installed in the next few weeks.



Fourth of July safety reminders

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is taking part in the National Preparation Dry Water Heightened Awareness and Enforcement Weekend. The number of boating under the influence incidents and fatalities has gone up due to the increase in public presence on land and water.

Rangers and officers of the Division of Wildlife Resources will be promoting safe practices from July 1 through July 3. This includes reminders on wearing safety gear such as life jackets and helmets, and driving sober.



New Delta Airlines Training Center in Salt Lake City

Delta Airlines broke ground for the first pilot training facility outside of Atlanta by the Salt Lake International Airport on Thursday morning.

Brad Sheehan, vice president of flight training and standards, said 4,000 out of Delta's 16,000 pilots are based west of Mississippi. He said this new facility will fit well with the fast-paced growth of Utah and allow pilots from Los Angeles, Seattle and Salt Lake City to same-day travel to the training center rather than the long journey to Atlanta.

He added that pilots based in the west will also be able to visit home easier and not be away for too long.

The facility is estimated to open in 2025.