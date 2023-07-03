Monday PM headlines: Fourth of July flyovers and Celeste Maloy's election eligibility

Maloy is eligible to run in District 2 according to Lt. Governor

The Utah Republican Party’s nominee for the District 2 special election is eligible to run for office, according to Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. After Celeste Maloy won the nomination run to fill the seat of outgoing Rep. Chris Stewart, claims surfaced questioning whether she was eligible for the office.

In a statement, Henderson said despite claims based on Maloy’s voter registration status, Maloy properly filed to be a candidate and met all legal requirements to run for the office.



Annual Fourth of July flyover schedule

In addition to fireworks lighting up Utah’s skies on the Fourth, keep an eye out for four F-35A Lightning II jets from the 419th Fighter Wing that will make their way across the state to commemorate Independence Day.

The statewide flyovers will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude just after 11 a.m. The jets are scheduled to take off in West Point and fly over Murray, West Jordan, Riverton, Huntsville, Salt Lake City and Park City. You can find the full flyover schedule here.

Last chance for deer or elk hunting permits

Your last chance to get a deer or elk hunting permit for this fall starts next week. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said permits are first come, first serve and you must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase a permit.

Sale dates vary based on the type of permit but the first sale, for general-season archery elk permits, starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Those interested in buying a permit can do so online, at a DWR office or from any available license agent.

You can find a full schedule of the sales here.