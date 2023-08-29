The Logan mall could be torn down. Here's what could be there next.

A Logan community staple could soon be demolished, making way for a massive redevelopment with retail space, hundreds of apartment units and a new hotel near the heart of the city.

Last week, members of the Logan Municipal Council approved the rezoning for the Cache Valley Marketplace project — a plan that would require the demolition of the Cache Valley Mall just blocks from downtown Logan.

The project, according to the developers’ pitch to the council, would be centered around a 148,000 square foot “big box” anchor store, include 346 housing units and a 156-room hotel with commercial space on the ground floor. The cost to redevelop the 25.5-acre plot is estimated to be $205 million.

The plan was first introduced to the council in June.

Before the council voted to approve the rezoning, a handful of Logan residents shared their displeasure with the potential demolition of the mall, a building that was first opened in the 1970s.

After public comments, Drew Snyder of Woodsonia Real Estate, a company based in Omaha, Nebraska, and one of the developers, spoke during the meeting.

Snyder said some leases in the mall are supposed to run through 2035, and if the project were not approved, the mall would likely continue to exist and deteriorate for the next decade. Snyder said there’s a potential big box store that would anchor the project, but didn’t give specifics.

“We have a great retailer that would be new to the market, exciting for Logan, for the community,” he told the council. “And obviously there’s housing needs. We did a full-blown housing study, there’s housing needs here, we’d like to try and meet those needs.”

A handful of Logan citizens disapproved of the project, with some residents telling the council during the meeting that they’re concerned about traffic and local businesses in the mall having to close.

It’s not exactly clear when the mall property could be slated for demolition, but the vote last week set the stage for the project to move forward.