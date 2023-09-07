© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Conference seeks to 'Tell the Story' of African-American history in Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT
A flyer with details about the Tell the Story History Conference, September 15-16.
The Sema Hadithi Foundation
The 'Tell the Story History Conference' is an opportunity for community members to learn more about African-American history in Utah.

Robert Burch is the Executive Director of Sema Hadithi, African American Heritage and Culture. The Sema Hadithi Foundation works to tell the story of African-ancestored history, heritage and culture in Utah and the Intermountain West.

“Sema Hadithi is Swahili for ‘Tell the Story,” Burch said.

Burch started the foundation with his wife after researching African-American genealogy and finding deep roots in Utah’s history.

“The struggle that we found as we help people in genealogy and tell the story of Utah is that many people are not even familiar with the stories of African-American contributions here in Utah,” he said.

The foundation is holding its annual Tell the Story conference on September 15th and 16th. Burch said the conference is an opportunity for Utahns to have difficult conversations about sensitive topics.

“People feel uncomfortable having conversations about certain topics. And what we want to do is to create an environment where people will feel safe and comfortable talking about things and they can actually sit across from other people and have these conversations, have a good conversation, come back, come out with a greater understanding,” Burch said.

He said this fear and lack of understanding have created mistrust and hatred between communities.

“If we can help them get rid of those false beliefs we can bring people together,” he said.

He said the conference is an opportunity to connect with new people and get out of the echo chambers we often find ourselves in.

You can find more information about Sema Hadithi and the Tell the Story conference here.

Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonBlack History
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
