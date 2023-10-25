Wednesday AM headlines: Wildlife advocates sue Utah over cougar hunting bill

Wildlife advocacy groups suing Utah over cougar hunting bill

Wildlife advocacy groups are suing the state of Utah over a new law regarding cougar hunting.

H.B. 469, which was passed this spring, makes it so those with a standard hunting license can hunt cougars year-round without a special permit.

The Western Wildlife Conservancy and the Mountain Lion Foundation filed the lawsuit, claiming the law contradicts the Utah constitution’s Right to Hunt and Fish Act, which involves providing “reasonable regulation of hunting and fishing.”

Wildlife advocates fear the law will lead to a drop in cougar numbers that will hurt not just cougar populations but the ecosystem and nearby communities.

The Division of Wildlife Resources says their biologists are monitoring hunting rates under the new regulations to see the effects of this new hunting strategy.

Free tattoo removal program for former gang members relaunching

A free tattoo removal program for former gang members is relaunching in Salt Lake City.

First launched in 1991, the service is provided by the Salt Lake County Metro Gang Unit and University of Utah Health to help people break from their past life with gangs.

It was put on hold for over a year after the laser broke, but legislation was passed in 2023 to purchase a new laser, allowing the service to continue.

Adults and juveniles wanting to remove any visible symbols of former gang affiliation can apply. You can find more information on eligibility and applications here.

Provo woman federally convicted for involvement in $6 million online romance scam

A Provo woman was convicted by federal jury last week for her part in a $6 million online romance scam ring.

Nelly Idowu, 39, was found guilty of two counts of money laundering and one count of money laundering conspiracy on Oct. 19.

She and her three co-defendants created fake online dating profiles to befriend and romance victims, generally single women over 65, and lead them to believe the fake persona had urgent financial need. Idowu herself received over a million dollars in personal and business bank accounts from 2017 to 2019.

Iwodu’s co-defendants have each previously been convicted by guilty plea to the money laundering conspiracy.