Thursday PM headlines: Bill to remove 'indecent' books from schools on its way to Gov. Cox

Bill to remove 'indecent' books from school libraries on its way to Gov. Cox's desk

A bill that would alter the way school districts monitor and remove content from school libraries is on its way to Gov. Cox’s desk after passing in both the Utah State Senate and House of Representatives.

House Bill 29 would create a pathway for books to be removed from school libraries if at least three districts decide they are indecent or pornographic.

The measure is opposed by the Utah Education Associationwhich says removing books that discuss sensitive subjects may restrict students’ freedom to read books they identify with.



Where you can see wild swans in March

Two different types of wild swans migrate through Utah every March. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says tundra and trumpeter swans stop in Utah’s wetlands to rest and refuel during their spring migration north.

You can see these swans and learn from DWR biologists at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area at the Compton's Knoll viewing area northwest of Corinne.

The Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge west of Brigham City is another good place to see these migrating swans.

You can also see them at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center at the Farmington Bay Wildlife Management Area.

You can find more information about locations to see migrating swans here.

Energy bill passes Utah House of Representatives and Senate, awaits Gov. Cox signature

House Bill 191, which would prevent power plants from being torn down before infrastructure to replace the energy they produce is built, is on its way to the governor’s desk for a signature.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Colin Jack of Washington County, passed the Utah State Senate earlier this week.