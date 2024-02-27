Tuesday PM headlines: New Major League Baseball stadium bill passed, moose car accident

New stadium bill passed

The Utah House voted on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to pass a new version of the Major League Baseball stadium bill, House Bill 562, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Wilcox of Ogden.

It sets up a new Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District including a potential Major League Baseball stadium on Salt Lake City’s west side.

The House voted 51 to 21 to pass the substitute version, after it went through several revisions over the past few days.

According to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, the funds will come from a sales tax imposed within the district. The bill requires that "Utah" is included in the name of a major league sports team playing in the stadium.



Utah woman alive after moose accident

This past Sunday, Kristen Christensen of Morgan County crashed into a nearly 2,000-pound moose.

Christensen saidshe is thankful that she is alive and well.

She was on her way home after dark, driving 40 mph along Old Highway Road. She braced herself as the moose crashed into her windshield. Christensen's Apple Watch detected the crash and dialed 911.

Another car driving in the opposite direction also hit the moose. Medical responders said how lucky both of the divers were to walk away with just a few cuts.

With a wildlife disposal receipt given to Christensen and her family, she was able to take home 200 pounds of meat from the moose.