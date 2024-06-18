New Hurricane food bank opens to serve rural Washington County

A new food bank opened in the rural northeastern region of Washington County this month. This facility will offer rural Utahns access to food and essential services that were previously unavailable to them.

The new 9,000 square foot food pantry located in Hurricane has been a “long time coming,” said CEO of Utah Food Bank Ginette Bott. The building also includes a warehouse and office spaces. While nothing is finalized yet, Bott said they are considering bringing various community services associated with food insecurity to these spaces, including domestic violence support.

“Now they can come to one spot in one location, not have to drive to St. George,” she said. “They can take care of any of that type of business their family would need. It makes it fast, it makes it safe, it makes it economical, and more importantly, it makes it available to the incredible residents of Washington County.”

Since the Utah Food Bank opened in San Juan County, they have served 7,000 families, many of whom travel hours to reach the facility, Bott said. She said the new Hurricane facility is expected to serve significantly more people than the San Juan location.

“We’re here to help and we’re here to stay,” Bott said.