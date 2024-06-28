Daily News: Seven teens hospitalized after a lightning strike in Sevier County

This is your rundown of the daily news for Friday, June 28. In this edition:



Alighting strikeleaves seven teens hospitalized, two with serious symptoms

Arches National Park briefly closed their entrance due to mudslides

After nearly 100 claims, A Utah OB-GYN has been charged with forcible sexual abuse

Lightning strike leaves seven teen hospitalized, two with serious symptoms

7:12 a.m

Lightning struck near a group of teens hiking in Sevier County. About 50 members of a church youth group from Salina were hiking on Thursday when they felt the effects of a nearby lightning strike, with seven taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis says a light rainstorm in the area produced water puddling on the ground. While hiking, lightning struck the ground next to the youth.

Two members of the group who were "experiencing some serious symptoms" were flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi for further treatment. The others from a Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints youth group were taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital.

Arches National Park entrance closed briefly due to mudslides

7:12 a.m

The entrance of Arches National Park was briefly closed due to a pair of mudslides on U.S. 191 Thursday.

Moab city officials posted on social media that the slide happened about 4 p.m. U.S. 191 at Arches National Park road remained closed while crews cleared the mudslide.

A second mudslide also occurred to the north. Within two hours U.S. 191 and all but one city street had reopened.

After nearly 100 claims, a Utah OB-GYN has been charged with forcible sexual abuse

7:12 a.m

77-year-old David Harrison Broadbent has been charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The charge is based on an alleged incident in July of 2020.

Two years later, in 2022, another 94 women filed a lawsuit against Broadbent claiming they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from him.

4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen dismissed the lawsuit saying the issues raised should be part of a medical malpractice suit, so he did not have jurisdiction over the issues raised.

In October, the women took their appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. As of Thursday, the state's high court had yet to issue a decision.