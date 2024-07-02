Daily News: Man who admitted to killing Dylan Rounds charged with murder

This is your rundown of the daily news for Monday, July 1. In this edition:



Man who admitted to killing Dylan Rounds charged with murder and various gun charges

Monday in Brigham City, 1st District Court Judge Brandon Maynard told James Brenner that he will recommend to parole board officials that they keep him as long as they can.

Brenner has been sentenced to one to 15 years for the murder of Dylan Rounds, who was farming in the Lucin area when he disappeared on May 28, 2022. Brenner was living on Dylan Rounds' property.

As part of a plea deal that reduced the key charge he faced in the matter from aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, to murder, a second-degree felony, Brenner agreed to disclose the location of Rounds' remains, which were recovered in the Lucin area on April 9.

Brenner also received two sentences of one to 15 years imprisonment in a separate case on two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, to be served consecutively to the sentence in the murder case.

Lawsuit against Operation Underground Railroad founder and former CEO dismissed

A Utah judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former Marine against Operation Underground Railroad founder and former CEO Tim Ballard, finding a liability waiver barred the woman from filing suit.

Bree Righter alleged that she suffered a fractured orbital bone during an Operation Underground Railroad training and that she was sexually assaulted while working with the anti-human trafficking organization.

Utah 3rd District Judge Kristine Johnson dismissed Righter's claims with prejudice, citing a liability release included in the contractor agreement signed by Righter. Johnson also dismissed claims of conspiracy, negligence, and premises liability against Operation Underground Railroad and Ballard, along with a claim of fraud against Ballard, without prejudice.

The lawsuit is one of several filed against Ballard last year.

New Florida law will honor domestic violence victim Gabby Petito

A new lawin Florida is reshaping how law enforcement handles potential cases of domestic violence. Dubbed the 'Gabby Petito Act,' it honors the memory of the 22-year-old who tragically lost her life in 2021 at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

As of July 1, SB 1224, also known as the 'Gabby Petito Act', mandates law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment protocol (LAP) for all reported incidents of domestic violence in Florida.

Body camera footage shows police in Utah responding to a reported domestic violence incident involving the couple, long before their names hit headlines nationally. Officers determined Petito to be the aggressor but ultimately let them go.

Just weeks later, Brian strangled Gabby to death. Petito’s grieving parents sued the police department, alleging they overlooked critical signs of domestic violence.