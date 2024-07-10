Daily news: Ferry resumes operation on Lake Powell after three years

St. George asks residents to save power during heatwave

St. George is asking residents to save power during peak hours of the day as Utah’s heatwave persists.

The city announced its first Orange Energy day Wednesday, which means there’s a strain on the city’s power grid system.

While there isn’t worry about imminent danger like a power outage, residents are encouraged to ease the strain by avoiding using high-electric appliances like dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers, and ovens between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Air conditioners can also use a lot of electrical power, and many Utahns are likely to be turning them up to beat the heat. Officials are encouraging residents to keep the thermostat as high as possible while remaining comfortable.

Other ways to stay cool while saving energy include keeping south and west-facing window shades closed and using standing or ceiling fans.

Ferry resumes on Lake Powell after three years of below-safe water levels

The Charles Hall Ferry is back in operation on Lake Powell for the first time in three years.

The ferry acts as a water bridge for S.R. 276, which runs through the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

It was closed in early 2021 as water levels on Lake Powell dropped below safe levels for the boat’s operation, but with help from last year’s record-breaking winter, levels are high enough for the ferry to resume operations.

Rides operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. The ferry can carry cars, trucks, RVs, and trailers. For more information, visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s website.

SLC launches e-bike voucher program to promote better air quality

Salt Lake City launched an e-bike voucher program on Tuesday to promote better air quality and have fewer cars on the road.

Vehicles like cars, semi-trailers, trains, buses, and airplanes produce more emissions along the Wasatch Front than any other source, according to the Utah Department of Air Quality.

To encourage more eco-friendly travel, the new lottery-based program can help residents cover the cost of an e-bike. Vouchers ranging from $300-$1300 based on the type of bike being purchased and income level.

To be eligible, applicants must live in Salt Lake City and be eighteen or older, with one application per person or two per household. The deadline is July 16, with winners notified by July 31.