New study shows Great Salt Lake is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:10 PM MDT
The Great Salt Lake
12019, Contributor
/
Pixabay
Great Salt Lake

The study, A desiccating saline lake bed is a significant source of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions was published in the journal One Earth on July 25.

Fieldwork was conducted by two former Utah State University researchers when they were at the university, co-author Soren Brotherswas Assistant Professor of Limnology at USU, and lead author Melissa Cobo, was a master's student at USU. Tobias Goldhammer, a researcher at Leibniz Institute for Freshwater Researcher in Berlin, Germany, also contributed to the study.

Measurements of carbon dioxide and methane gases from dried up lakebed were conducted every two weeks over several months. According to the study calculations from this sampling, the tons of greenhouse gasses emitted to the atmosphere, constitute an approximately 7% increase to Utah’s human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

The study indicates that desiccating saline lakebeds across the world may contribute significantly more to global warming than previously thought.

Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
