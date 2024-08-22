Daily news: Former USU football head coach accuses university of smear campaign

Former USU football head coach files lawsuit against university

The legal team representing former Utah State University Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson is accusing university administrators of leading a smear campaign. They will file a lawsuit against the school.

In a letter Wednesday, the Bearnson & Caldwell, LLC said they will bring the lawsuit in an attempt to clear Anderson's name after he was fired last month, along with others in the athletics program, for what the school claimed were rules violations.

Anderson denies any wrongdoing after a school review showed that he failed to comply with school policies that required him to report sexual misconduct, and that he had also violated a policy prohibiting school employees from investigating alleged sexual misconduct.

USU is standing firm in its employment actions and focusing on building a respectful, transparent, and reporting culture in the USU community according to a statement given by USU administrators to FOX 13 News.

Driver found deceased hours after accident

A pickup truck driver who struck another vehicle that had overturned on a Kaysville road early Wednesday was found dead hours after police had originally cleared the crash scene.

The Utah Department of Safety reported a Chevrolet truck was heading north on the West Davis Corridor at approximately 1:30 a.m. when it ran off onto the right shoulder of the road. In an effort to get back on the road, the driver overcorrected and lost control, sending the truck rolling into oncoming lanes of traffic.

A Ford F-150 traveling in the opposite direction struck the overturned Chevrolet and ran off to the right side of the road and through a fence, losing all electrical power.

When officers arrived on the scene, they only saw the Chevrolet and transported its driver to the hospital. Hours after the accident scene was cleared a driver on the West Davis Corridor noticed the Ford truck off to the side of the road and called police.

Officers returned to the original crash scene after the new call and found the truck, with the driver deceased inside.