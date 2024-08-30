Daily news: Rocky Mountain Power reduces a potential rate hike after criticism

Rocky Mountain Power reduces potential rate hike after criticism

Rocky Mountain Power is reducing its proposed rate hike for electricity bills after criticism from Utah lawmakers and advocacy groups.

In July, the company proposed increasing rates for customers by about 30% in 18 months, citing factors like inflation, capital investments, and insurance premiums related to wildfire risks.

The move was immediately criticized by some customers as well as Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, who called it “completely unacceptable.” House Speaker Mike Schultz also floated the potential of legislation against the company in an interview with FOX13 last month.

Now, in a new filing with the Public Service Commission, Rocky Mountain Power has reduced the proposed rate hike to about 18%. The commission will hold a hearing on the proposed increase in December.

Mountain lion roaming Lehi neighborhoods caught, euthanized

A mountain lion spotted in Lehi neighborhoods over the last week has been caught and safely euthanized by the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The animal was caught late Thursday night, four days after it was first caught on home security cameras, at which point officers with the Lehi Police Department and Division of Wildlife Resources decided to put the mountain lion down.

When possible, wildlife are relocated from areas where they could encounter people, especially if they’re simply passing through. However, the mountain lion was deemed a public safety threat since it had been in the area for several days and was habituated to the neighborhood. Tranquilizing the mountain lion was also a risk in the dark, where it could run off and be lost, so officers decided to euthanize the animal.

For tips on how to avoid encounters with wildlife, visit the Wild Aware Utah website.