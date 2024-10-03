© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to YOUR generosity, we met our funding goal!!! THANK YOU to everyone who made UPR’s Fall Fund Drive a success. Didn’t get a chance to donate? You still can!

USU women's volleyball forfeits match against San Jose State over trans player

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby,
Kerry Bringhurst
Published October 3, 2024 at 9:48 AM MDT
USU's volleyball team gathers tightly on the court.
Utah State University Athletics
USU's volleyball team at its game against San Jose State University Nov. 9, 2023.

Utah State University women’s volleyball is joining a growing list of schools, including Southern Utah University, that are forfeiting games with the San Jose State University team that includes a player who is reportedly a transgender woman.

USU released a statement Wednesday saying they will not participate in the scheduled Oct. 23 match. The statement was quickly taken down, then reposted Thursday morning.

Blaire Fleming, who has played for San Jose State since 2022, was outed as trans by a far-right anti-trans website earlier this year.

USU has played against Fleming on San Jose’s team four times in 2022 and 2023— and USU won three of those matches.

Southern Utah University was the first school to cancel its game against San Jose State, scheduled for Sept. 14. The women’s volleyball teams at Boise State and the University of Wyoming followed suit.

Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said they support the decisions of USU and SUU to withdraw. They both also called on the NCAA to address the issue.

Earlier this year, a dozen women athletes sued the NCAA over its policies allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports.
Tags
Utah News Gender IssuesUPRSportsWomen's SportsUtah State University
Emily Colby
Emily started her journey at UPR in 2018 producing Access Utah. She fell in love with public radio, and went on to host weekend programming and produce the Utah Women & Leadership Podcast. She currently manages UPR's digital platforms and the office. Emily enjoys cooking and TV, and loves to read sci-fi, fantasy and poetry.
See stories by Emily Colby
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
Related Content