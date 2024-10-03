USU women's volleyball forfeits match against San Jose State over trans player

Utah State University women’s volleyball is joining a growing list of schools, including Southern Utah University, that are forfeiting games with the San Jose State University team that includes a player who is reportedly a transgender woman.

USU released a statement Wednesday saying they will not participate in the scheduled Oct. 23 match. The statement was quickly taken down, then reposted Thursday morning.

Blaire Fleming, who has played for San Jose State since 2022, was outed as trans by a far-right anti-trans website earlier this year.

USU has played against Fleming on San Jose’s team four times in 2022 and 2023— and USU won three of those matches.

Southern Utah University was the first school to cancel its game against San Jose State, scheduled for Sept. 14. The women’s volleyball teams at Boise State and the University of Wyoming followed suit.

Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said they support the decisions of USU and SUU to withdraw. They both also called on the NCAA to address the issue.

Earlier this year, a dozen women athletes sued the NCAA over its policies allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports.