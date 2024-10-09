© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 'vibes are good' backstage at Cache Valley theatre company

Utah Public Radio | By Bracken Hansen
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:04 PM MDT
Dancers at Four Seasons rehearsing for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
1 of 3  — Dancers2.JPG
Dancers at Four Seasons rehearsing for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Bracken Hansen / UPR
Four Season's rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
2 of 3  — JailGuards.JPG
Four Season's rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Bracken Hansen / UPR
Four Season's rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
3 of 3  — Pharaoh'sCrowd3.JPG
Four Season's rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Bracken Hansen / UPR

I recently had the opportunity to go into one of the rehearsals of Cache Valley based theatre company Four Season's latest production, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. While there, I met the director of the production, Melinda Richards.

“This is my first time directing a show. It’s a lot of organization, but the cast has just been phenomenal to work with so they take a lot of that pressure off,” said Richards.

One member of the cast, Sarah Huff, who portrays the narrator, went into detail about why she felt that production had been going so well thus far.

“This particular production is so fun because the entire ensemble is just alive. Like sometimes I feel like shows, you kinda see the ensemble here and there, but everybody looks forward to every time the brothers are back on or every time the brothers wives are back on because the songs are each individual, they’re super unique. And so you kinda get a different vibe and a flair in every single song and it's just, like, bright and fun,” said Huff.

Richards said “Theater can be kinda dramatic sometimes, and there’s a lot of big emotions, a lot of big personalities, and so we just wanted to make sure that we had a group of people that worked well together. The vibes are good.”

Four Season’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat  will run from October 7 to October 14.

Tags
Utah News Four Seasons Theatre CompanyUPR
Bracken Hansen
See stories by Bracken Hansen
Related Content