The 'vibes are good' backstage at Cache Valley theatre company

I recently had the opportunity to go into one of the rehearsals of Cache Valley based theatre company Four Season's latest production, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. While there, I met the director of the production, Melinda Richards.

“This is my first time directing a show. It’s a lot of organization, but the cast has just been phenomenal to work with so they take a lot of that pressure off,” said Richards.

One member of the cast, Sarah Huff, who portrays the narrator, went into detail about why she felt that production had been going so well thus far.

“This particular production is so fun because the entire ensemble is just alive. Like sometimes I feel like shows, you kinda see the ensemble here and there, but everybody looks forward to every time the brothers are back on or every time the brothers wives are back on because the songs are each individual, they’re super unique. And so you kinda get a different vibe and a flair in every single song and it's just, like, bright and fun,” said Huff.

Richards said “Theater can be kinda dramatic sometimes, and there’s a lot of big emotions, a lot of big personalities, and so we just wanted to make sure that we had a group of people that worked well together. The vibes are good.”

Four Season’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run from October 7 to October 14.

