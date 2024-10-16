Daily news: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to death of Roosevelt woman

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Oct 16. In this edition:



A Juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Roosevelt woman.

A legislative audit has found errors in number of ballot signatures gathered by three statewide candidates.

A Utah non-profit organization is set to hold a Domestic Policy Caucus at the Cache County Sherriff's Complex next Saturday.

Juvenile suspect arrested after Roosevelt woman's death

Police have arrested someone who they are only describing as a "juvenile suspect" and are looking for a man who they say has left the country in connection with the death of a Roosevelt woman.

Sixty-year-old Kimberly Hyde was last seen in Roosevelt on Oct. 7 and was reported missing along with her 2014 Honda Civic, according to a Facebook post from her husband. The next day, her vehicle was discovered "in the Vernal area," and Hyde was found dead inside the vehicle, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from Vernal and Roosevelt police.

Tuesday's statement provided little information but said investigators had identified "two primary suspects in this case, Henry Resuera and a juvenile suspect."

Those investigating the death have not provided information about how Hyde died or the circumstances surrounding her death.



Legislative audit finds errors in ballot signatures gathered by statewide senators

A legislative audit has found some errors in the number of signatures gathered to qualify three statewide Republican candidates for the ballot: Gov. Spencer Cox, attorney general candidate Derek Brown and Senate candidate John Curtis.

The three candidates called for the audit after repeated claims of improprieties and a court challenge by now write-in candidate for governor Phil Lyman.

In addition to clearer definitions and an error rate, the report calls for the lieutenant governor to implement more training, make signature standards public, and implement better chain of custody protocols for who's handling ballot packets.

It also recommends the Legislature consider new laws to implement controls over signature verification and consider making public the lists of people who sign candidate petitions.

Ryan Cowley, the state's elections director, spoke to the committee to respond to the report. He said his office "fully complied with every request that was made.”



Utah non-profit to hold Caucus next Saturday in Logan

A Utah non-profit organization is holding a public conversation on critical policy issues at the local, state, and federal levels in Logan Saturday.

Former Utah lawmaker and speaker of the House Greg Hughes will moderate a panel discussion with state Rep. Casey Snider (R-Paradise); Bryan Cox, the mayor of Hyde Park; Cache County Attorney Taylor Sorenson; and Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen.

The agenda includes discussions about water issues in Utah; growth management in local cities; crime and sentencing guidelines; and public safety issues.

The Domestic Policy Caucus discussion of “Priorities for Cache County” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the third floor of the Cache County Sheriff’s Complex at 1225 West, 200 North in Logan