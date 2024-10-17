Daily news: Northern Utah police chief on leave, Logan split over removing trees

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Oct. 16. In this edition:



Enrollment increases at Utah's public universities

Mantua police chief on administrative leave

Logan residents oppose removing trees from Island neighborhood for waterline project

Enrollment increases at Utah's public universities

The Utah System of Higher Education on Tuesday released its annual enrollment data, and the numbers are encouraging for all eight institutions under the USHE umbrella.

The Utah System of Higher Education reported a 4.32% rise in enrollment at the state's eight public colleges and universities from 2023 to 2024.

This growth contrasts with a 1.80% increase the previous year, with notable gains in both undergraduate and graduate enrollments.

In 2024, Utah State University enrollment grew 2.98% to 28,900 students.

The University of Utah broke enrollment records set the previous year. This year, the U. grew by 4.7% with 36,970 students — the highest total in the university's 174-year history. Utah Valley University reached a school record of 46,809 students, the most in the state by nearly 10,000 students.

University leaders attribute this increase to strategic initiatives aimed at improving access and opportunities, despite challenges like declining college-going populations and federal FAFSA delays.

Mantua police chief on administrative leave

Mantua town council members could release more information about the future of their police chief during their council meeting Thursday night.

Mayor Terry Nelson says Mantua Police Chief Dakota Midkiff has been placed on paid administrative leave after he arrested 76-year-old Richard Schulze for investigation of interfering with an officer. Midkiff claims Schulze approached him while he was responding to a 911 call on October 5th. The chief documented that Schulze was argumentative and refused to comply, forcing him to arrest the man.

Some Mantua residents are petitioning to have Midkiff removed as the town’s police chief, saying his treatment of Schulze was unnecessary and excessive.

Nelson said while Midkiff is off the job, one full-time officer and one part-time officer continue to patrol the town.

Logan residents oppose removing trees from Island neighborhood for waterline project

Some residents living in the Island neighborhood of Logan are opposing the removal of trees for a proposed waterline project. According to the Logan City website, the project includes installation of a 10-million-gallon water storage tank and transmission waterline from 1500 E. to 600 E. and would require the removal of several green ash trees that line Canyon Road. The trees have lined the road for more than 100 years.

During Tuesday's Logan City Council meeting resident Brandon Elwood said the petition asks the city to consider an alternative plan that would protect the trees he says are vital to the community’s aesthetic and unique character of the Island.

Logan City’s website outlines the waterline project, and links to a tree evaluation commissioned by the city to assess the health of the trees.

According to the assessment, many of the trees show signs of declining health such as fungal infections, decay and fractures. Only a few were labeled to be in good condition, but many were labeled to be in fair condition.