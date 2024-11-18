Daily news: Two Wasatch County candidates disqualified 10 days after the election

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Nov. 18.

Two Wasatch County candidates disqualified 10 days after the election

1:53 p.m.

Two Wasatch County School Board candidates have been disqualified more than a week after the election.

Tom Stone and Randall Lund received notice they’d both been disqualified on Friday after failing to submit general election financial disclosures on time.

Before their disqualification, Stone had been leading by about 4% in his race with ballots left to count, and Dickerson was in the lead by 23%.

Stone, who said he submitted his disclosures two days late, plans to fight his disqualification and may sue the county.

The Wasatch County Council will meet Tuesday to canvass votes.



Utah hunters denied donation to Utah food pantries

8:03 a.m.

Utah hunters hoping to donate some of their game meat to support food pantries are being told no. Utah law requires any donated food must include a USDA stamp of approval. To certify wild game meat, the animal would have to be killed under inspection.

A Utah meat processor says his clients have tried to donate their game meat to help Utahns who are facing food insecurity. While there has been an increased demand for food by Utah Food Banks, they say the regulations are there to protect public health.

There are states that do allow wild meat to be donated to support food banks, including Maine and Wisconsin. Utah would need to change regulations to accept donated game meats. Proponents says the state could require donated game meat to be processed at approved facilities before being donated to the Utah Food Bank.