Daily news: Two Wasatch County candidates disqualified 10 days after the election

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood,
Kerry Bringhurst
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:11 AM MST
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Nov. 18.

Two Wasatch County candidates disqualified 10 days after the election

1:53 p.m.

Two Wasatch County School Board candidates have been disqualified more than a week after the election.

Tom Stone and Randall Lund received notice they’d both been disqualified on Friday after failing to submit general election financial disclosures on time.

Before their disqualification, Stone had been leading by about 4% in his race with ballots left to count, and Dickerson was in the lead by 23%.

Stone, who said he submitted his disclosures two days late, plans to fight his disqualification and may sue the county.

The Wasatch County Council will meet Tuesday to canvass votes.

Utah hunters denied donation to Utah food pantries

8:03 a.m.

Utah hunters hoping to donate some of their game meat to support food pantries are being told no. Utah law requires any donated food must include a USDA stamp of approval. To certify wild game meat, the animal would have to be killed under inspection.

A Utah meat processor says his clients have tried to donate their game meat to help Utahns who are facing food insecurity. While there has been an increased demand for food by Utah Food Banks, they say the regulations are there to protect public health.

There are states that do allow wild meat to be donated to support food banks, including Maine and Wisconsin. Utah would need to change regulations to accept donated game meats. Proponents says the state could require donated game meat to be processed at approved facilities before being donated to the Utah Food Bank.
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
