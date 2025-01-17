Gov. Cox outlines Utah 's legislative priorities ahead of general session

At his monthly press conference on Jan. 16, Utah Governor Spencer Cox reiterated his top concerns for the state ahead of the legislature’s general session set to start on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The governor emphasized that his top two priorities for the upcoming session were not new issues — the first being the cost of housing in Utah.

“Our number one priority last year continues to be this year’s," he explained, "it's the price of housing and our ability to build more, and to lower the price of housing so our kids and grandkids can live here, own real property, and achieve the American dream.”

He said the second priority is the ongoing energy crisis plaguing not only the state but the nation, and referenced Operation Gigawatt, which he launched in October of last year.

“Through Operation Gigawatt we need to double the amount of energy that we're producing in the next few years," he said, "and we have robust plans to do that.”

The program aims to meet growing energy demands, support economic growth, and ensure a reliable, sustainable energy future.

Cox also highlighted a third priority: tax relief for Utah's seniors. Specifically, "getting a tax cut for our seniors [and] making sure that we're able to eliminate the tax on Social Security."

"We’re one of eight states – after West Virginia completely repeals theirs – that will still be taxing Social Security,” he added.

Lastly, the governor addressed an incident that occurred at Utah State University this month involving a parent complaining her daughter had been housed in the same suite as a resident assistant she believed to be transgender.

When asked about the school policy that allowed this housing assignment and the laws related to the issue, Cox said he wasn’t familiar with the specifics of the case. But he said it’s possible there may need to be some changes made to the law.

“We need safe spaces for women, and that's why we passed the bathroom and locker room bill," he said. "I’m not sure that this was a situation that had been thought through at the time, and so there may need to be some tweaks.”

