Daily news: Utah’s tallest skyscraper will forecast air quality using LED lights

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Feb. 7. In this edition:



The head of Utah's Department of Environmental Quality is leaving her post

Utah's tallest skyscraper will soon forecast air quality using LED lights

High winds up to 80 mph are hitting parts of northern Utah

Utah DEQ Director to leave post in March

The head of Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality announced she’s leaving her post at the end of the month.

Kim Shelley announced her sudden departure in an email to department employees that was shared with FOX 13 News .

She had worked with the department for 21 years, including being in Governor Spencer Cox’s cabinet since 2020.

A reason wasn’t given for her departure.

Utah’s tallest skyscraper will forecast air quality using LED lights

Utah’s tallest skyscraper will soon start forecasting air quality along the Wasatch Front.

Using real-time data, LED lights placed on the Astra Tower will change color based on air quality. For example, an orange light will signal the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, while red or purple will indicate hazardous conditions.

Officials with the Utah Clean Air Partnership said the system will be the first in the nation to communicate air quality conditions in real time.

The rooftop lights will start lighting up Salt Lake City’s skyline on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20.

Winds up to 80 mph hitting northern Utah

High winds have been recorded across northern Utah as a front moves into the state.

Winds over 60 mph were measured multiple times in the Wasatch and Uinta Mountains Friday morning.

Strawberry Peak at Snowbasin had the highest gusts as of noon on Friday at 80 mph, with Logan Peak close behind at 77 mph.