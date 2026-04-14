Daily news: Paid parking could come to downtown Ogden

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, April 14. In this edition:



The Warrior of the Wasatch Air Show has been postponed, likely related to the Iran War

Fruit trees are blooming early this year, leaving them vulnerable to freezes

Paid parking could come to downtown Ogden as part of a major development

Warrior of the Wasatch Air Show is postponed until 2027

The 2026 Warrior of the Wasatch Air Show has been postponed to next year.

The show usually happens every other year, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to watch the Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Hill Air Force Base.

In an announcement Tuesday, however, base officials said this year’s show has been delayed until June of next year because of “operational commitments.”

Those commitments weren’t laid out, but likely involve the 421st Fighter Squadron and other Hill-based personnel being involved in the ongoing Iran War.

It’s not the first U.S. air show to be called off because of the conflict, either — two California shows were canceled in the first days after the war began.

Fruit trees are blooming early in Utah, leaving them vulnerable to freezes

Fruit trees across northern Utah are blooming weeks early, encouraged by the state’s warm winter and early spring — but that could cause problems, since freeze warnings have been issued for several nights this week.

Once trees reach full bloom, they’re especially sensitive to cold, even in short exposures, with damage beginning when temperatures hit around 28 degrees.

Growers can take steps to protect orchards, such as using large fans that circulate air to reduce how much cold air settles near the ground, but ultimately it will be a test of nature.

Paid parking could come to downtown Ogden

As part of a major development plan in Ogden, paid parking be implemented downtown.

The WonderBlock development will bring over 350 apartments, two parking facilities, a grocery store, and more office and retail space to the downtown area.

One of the parking facilities is already complete, and the first housing units and offices should be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.

With that, city officials are considering paid parking to help pay for the project — ranging from $1 to $2 an hour, with an option for cheaper monthly parking for those who work downtown.

Ogden first announced plans to implement paid parking downtown in 2024, but after outcry from residents and business owners, it was put on hold.